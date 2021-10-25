Lalu Yadav Returns to Patna, Mocks Congress Party in Run Up to Bihar Bypolls
Lalu called the Congress a useless ally after controversy flared over reservation of seats in the upcoming bypolls.
Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and former chief minister of Bihar Lalu Prasad Yadav returned to Patna on Sunday, 24 October, after spending almost half a year in New Delhi, recovering from illness, ANI reported.
He was welcomed by a huge gathering of RJD workers and his sons Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav, who are senior leaders of the party, were also present.
In the past few days, the Congress Party in Bihar and the RJD have sparred with each other about the reservation of two seats that both parties would contest in the upcoming Bihar bypolls.
The rift has been especially bitter over Kusheshwar Asthan constituency in the Darbhanga district, which the Congress thought it would contest alone, as per the agreement of the Congress-RJD alliance.
A war of words ensured after the RJD ended fielding a candidate in Kusheshwar Asthan.
Lalu, however, mocked the Congress Party, accusing the latter of being a useless ally who could not catch any votes, The Indian Express reported.
“Should we have given one seat (to Congress) for it to lose? So that it could lose even its deposit?”
He even ridiculed Bihar Congress leader Bhakta Charan Das who had recently claimed that Congress has exited the RJD-Congress alliance in Bihar.
“Kya hota hai Congress ka gathbandhan? (What is this thing about an alliance with the Congress),” he exclaimed angrily when asked about the controversy surrounding the two by poll seats.
Bihar goes to bypolls on 30 October.
(With inputs from ANI, The Indian Express)
