Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti 2022: 10 Inspirational Quotes By Shastri JI
One can share these quotes of India's former prime minister on Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti 2022.
Lal Bahadur Shastri shares his birthday with Mahatma Gandhi. He was born on 2 October, 1904, and served as the second prime minister of independent India from 1964 to 1966.
He also served as the minister of home affairs under India's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, and held the position of Uttar Pradesh’s minister of police at one time.
Shastri was a guiding force for the nation during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1965. His slogan of "Jai Jawan Jai Kisan" became very popular during the war.
Shastri was known for his acumen and planning skills. He promoted initiatives like the 'White Revolution' and the 'Green Revolution' in India, which helped boost food production in the country.
Shastri’s thoughts and philosophy were influenced by personalities like Swami Vivekananda, Annie Besant, and Mahatma Gandhi.
Let's remind ourselves of his greatness and loyalty towards the nation with his famous and inspirational quotes.
Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti 2022: Inspirational Quotes
"We believe in peace and peaceful development, not only for ourselves but for people all over the world."
"The basic idea of governance, as I see it, is to hold the society together so that it can develop and march towards certain goals."
"India will have to hang down her head in shame if even one person is left who is said in any way to be untouchable."
"We can win respect in the world only if we are strong internally and can banish poverty and unemployment from our country."
"The unique thing about our country is that we have Hindus, Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Parsis, and people of all other religions. We have temples and mosques, gurdwaras and churches. But we do not bring all this into politics... This is the difference between India and Pakistan."
"Our country has often stood like a solid rock in the face of common danger, and there is a deep underlying unity that runs like a golden thread through all our seeming diversity."
"Our way is straight and clear - the building up of a socialist democracy at home, with freedom and prosperity for all, and the maintenance of world peace and friendship with all nations abroad."
"We believe in the dignity of man as an individual, whatever his race, color, or creed, and his right to a better, fuller, and richer life."
"That loyalty to the country comes ahead of all other loyalties. And this is absolute loyalty since one cannot weigh it in terms of what one receives."
"The preservation of freedom is not the task of soldiers alone. The whole nation has to be strong."
