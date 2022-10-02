Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti 2022: 10 Inspirational Quotes By Shastri JI

Lal Bahadur Shastri shares his birthday with Mahatma Gandhi. He was born on 2 October, 1904, and served as the second prime minister of independent India from 1964 to 1966.

He also served as the minister of home affairs under India's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, and held the position of Uttar Pradesh’s minister of police at one time.

Shastri was a guiding force for the nation during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1965. His slogan of "Jai Jawan Jai Kisan" became very popular during the war.

Shastri was known for his acumen and planning skills. He promoted initiatives like the 'White Revolution' and the 'Green Revolution' in India, which helped boost food production in the country.

Shastri’s thoughts and philosophy were influenced by personalities like Swami Vivekananda, Annie Besant, and Mahatma Gandhi.