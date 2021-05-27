‘Lakshadweep Under Threat’: Rahul Gandhi Pens Letter to PM Modi
The leader accused Lakshadweep administrator Praful Patel of threatening the island with his “anti-people” policies.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, 26 May, expressed solidarity with the people of Lakshadweep, and penned a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to intervene in the administrative matter and halt the policies recently introduced on the island.
The leader accused Lakshadweep administrator Praful Patel of threatening the custodians of the island’s heritage by his “anti-people” policies.
“The administrator’s attempt to undermine ecological sanctity of the island is evident in the draft of Lakshadweep Development Authority Regulation issued recently. The provisions undermine safegaurds pertaining to land ownership, dilute environmental regulations and severely limit legal recourse to affected persons,” Gandhi wrote in his letter.
The newly-formulated regulation gives the administrator powers to remove or relocate islanders from their property, for town planning or any developmental activity.
Gandhi’s letter comes a day after the Congress party demanded the removal of Patel, alleging him of not just destroying the culture of the islands, but also "harassing" people by imposition of arbitrary restrictions.
Additionally, the letter highlighted that the draft Panchayat Regulation is “blatantly undemocratic” and went on to say that the proposed changes in the Prevention of Anti-Social Activity (PASA) Act, Animal Preservation Regulation and the easing of sale of liquor on the island is a “deliberate assault on the cultural and religious fabric of the community.”
Calling the regulations “draconian” and “undermining grassroots democracy”, the leader concluded by saying that the people of Lakshadweep deserve a developmental vision that respects their way of life and reflects their aspirations.
