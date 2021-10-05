Lakhimpur Unrest | 'Car Driver Should Be Booked for Murder': Slain Scribe's Kin
Journalist Raman Kashyap had lost his life after he was allegedly hit by a speeding car in Lakhimpur Kheri.
In the unrest that led to the deaths of at least 4 farmers at Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday, 3 October, fatal injuries were also borne by a journalist, who had been covering the protest in the Uttar Pradesh district.
35-year-old Raman Kashyap had allegedly been trampled by a speeding car that hit him from behind, and had subsequently lost his life.
The journalist's brother has alleged that the police had not taken Kashyap to the hospital for treatment, and has made a number of accusations against the police.
'Police Did Not Take My Brother to a Doctor'
Speaking to The Quint, Pawan Kashyap, younger brother of Raman, stated, "My brother has been crushed to death by a car, about which we have complained. Those who drove the car should be booked for murder."
The journalist's brother further alleged:
"Police did not take my brother to the doctor in an ambulance after the incident, but took the dead body directly to the doctor for post-mortem. They could've shown my brother to the doctor at least once before doing that."
Pawan Kashyap has accused police officer Balendra Gautam Tikunia district for the negligence.
Raman Kashyap, who had taken up the vocation of journalism merely 6 months ago, is survived by his wife, their 11-year-old daughter, and a 2-year-old son.
