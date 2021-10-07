Lakhimpur Kheri Live: CJI NV Ramana Led SC Bench to Hear Lakhimpur Case Today
A Supreme Court Bench led by CJI NV Ramana will hear the Lakhimpur Kheri matter today.
The Supreme Court on Thursday, 7 October, will be taking up the matter of the incidents in Lakhimpur Kheri, where eight people, including four farmers, died on Sunday, 3 October.
The matter will be heard by a bench led by CJI NV Ramana, which also includes Justices Surya Kant and Justice Hima Kohli.
A video, purportedly of the incident has also surfaced, showing an SUV ramming into protesting farmers from behind, confirming statements of the farmers, who claimed that it had caught them without warning.
Meanwhile, though the Uttar Pradesh Police filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Ashish Mishra for murder, the minister, Ajay Mishra, and his son have maintained that he was not present at the spot and was not driving the car.
Rahul Gandhi-led five-member Congress party delegation and party leader Priyanka Gandhi, who had been detained in Sitapur since Monday, 4 October, met the family of deceased farmer Lovepreet Singh on Wednesday evening, 6 October.
Later, they also met the family of slain journalist Raman Kashyap. Meanwhile, Congress leader Sachin Pilot was reportedly detained in Moradabad while on his way to Lakhimpur. Earlier in the day, MoS Ajay Mishra met Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.
Eight people were killed on Sunday, 3 October, when farmers, upset over a recent speech by Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra, protesting in Tikonia area of Kheri tried to block Mishra and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya from visiting.
Farmers have claimed that violence broke out only after a car from the minister’s convoy mowed down farmers. Moreover, they have alleged that Mishra’s son, Ashish Misra, was the one who was driving the car.
Snapshot
A Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice NV Ramana, on Thursday, 7 October, will hear the matter of the incidents in Lakhimpur Kheri
A new version of an earlier video clip that showed an SUV purportedly ramming into protesting farmers from behind in Lakhimpur Kheri has emerged
Rahul Gandhi led a five-member delegation and Priyanka Gandhi met the family of deceased farmer Lovepreet Singh and of slain journalist Raman Kashyap on Wednesday evening
Congress leader Sachin Pilot was reportedly detained in Moradabad while on his way to Lakhimpur
MoS Ajay Mishra met Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi
The Maharashtra government has called for a statewide bandh on Monday, 11 October, to protest against the violence that ensued in Lakhimpur Kheri
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Wednesday reiterated its demand for the arrest of Ashish Mishra, and the sacking of Union Minister Ajay Mishra and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar
PM Must Answer Why MoS Hasn't Been Dismissed Yet: Kapil Sibal
Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal says Prime Minister Narendra Modi must answer as to why the minister, whose jeep led to the death of so many farmers and other people, has not yet been dismissed. He also asks for immediate investigation and arrest.
Jharkhand Congress Leaders Stopped From Visiting Lakhimpur
Jharkhand Congress leaders, who were on their way to Lakhimpur Kheri, were stopped near Wyndhamganj by the Uttar Pradesh Police late on Wednesday night.
SC to Hear Lakhimpuri Kheri Matter Today
A Supreme Court Bench led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana will take up the Lakhimpur Kheri matter today (Thursday).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.