Lakhimpur Kheri Live: CJI NV Ramana Led SC Bench to Hear Lakhimpur Case Today

The Supreme Court on Thursday, 7 October, will be taking up the matter of the incidents in Lakhimpur Kheri, where eight people, including four farmers, died on Sunday, 3 October.

The matter will be heard by a bench led by CJI NV Ramana, which also includes Justices Surya Kant and Justice Hima Kohli.

A video, purportedly of the incident has also surfaced, showing an SUV ramming into protesting farmers from behind, confirming statements of the farmers, who claimed that it had caught them without warning.

Meanwhile, though the Uttar Pradesh Police filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Ashish Mishra for murder, the minister, Ajay Mishra, and his son have maintained that he was not present at the spot and was not driving the car.

Rahul Gandhi-led five-member Congress party delegation and party leader Priyanka Gandhi, who had been detained in Sitapur since Monday, 4 October, met the family of deceased farmer Lovepreet Singh on Wednesday evening, 6 October.

Later, they also met the family of slain journalist Raman Kashyap. Meanwhile, Congress leader Sachin Pilot was reportedly detained in Moradabad while on his way to Lakhimpur. Earlier in the day, MoS Ajay Mishra met Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

Eight people were killed on Sunday, 3 October, when farmers, upset over a recent speech by Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra, protesting in Tikonia area of Kheri tried to block Mishra and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya from visiting.

Farmers have claimed that violence broke out only after a car from the minister’s convoy mowed down farmers. Moreover, they have alleged that Mishra’s son, Ashish Misra, was the one who was driving the car.