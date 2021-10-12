Lakhimpur Case: Police Make 4th Arrest, Driver of Fortuner in Convoy Now Held
Bharti was reportedly driving the black Fortuner that was being driven behind the Thar that trampled the farmers.
The Lakhimpur Kheri police on Tuesday, 12 October, arrested Shekhar Bharti, the driver of one of the vehicles in the convoy that mowed down eight people, including four farmers on 3 October.
IANS reported, quoting police sources, that Bharti is presently being interrogated.
Bharti was reportedly driving the black Fortuner that was being driven behind the Mahindra Thar that trampled the farmers.
This is the fourth arrest in the Lakhimpur case. Two persons were arrested earlier and the third arrest was that of the main accused Ashish Misra, son of Union Minister Ajay Misra Teni.
Ashish Misra was arrested late on Saturday, 9 October evening. Following that, he was produced before a court on Monday, 11 October, and was sent to three-day police remand.
Videos From the Scene
A video clip had ealier emerged from the scene that left eight dead, showing an SUV purportedly ramming into protesting farmers from behind in Lakhimpur Kheri.
The video showed that an SUV, travelling at high speed, rammed into a group of farmers walking down a road slowly and peacefully.
The video shows the farmers falling to the ground as one SUV hits them, while another with its sirens blaring is being driven behind.
(With inputs from IANS.)
