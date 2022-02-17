Lakhimpur Case: Bail of BJP Minister's Son Ashish Mishra Challenged In SC
The Allahabad High Court had on 10 February granted bail to Mishra, the prime accused in the Lakhimpur violence.
A plea submitted in the Supreme Court on Thursday, 17 February, challenged the bail order granted by Allahabad High Court to Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.
The bail raises concern over the possibility of threats to witnesses and evidence tampering, according to the plea.
"The accused roaming scot free raises possibility of evidence tampering and threats to witnesses, farmers and victims' families."The Plea, as quoted by NDTV
The petitioners, advocates CS Panda and Shiv Kumar Tripathi, sought for the special investigation team to file a report on the status of the case before the Supreme Court immediately.
The plea filed on Thursday also requested that the apex court issue directions to the Centre and the UP government to offer compensation to the victims' families, news agency PTI reported.
In an order on 10 February, the Allahabad High Court had granted bail to the chief accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri case, Ashish Mishra.
Mishra was released from the jail on 15 February.
Eight people, including four farmers protesting against the Centre's contentious agricultural laws, were killed in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri in October 2021 after being run over by a convoy of cars. Ashish Mishra, whose SUV car was part of the convoy, was arrested on murder charges.
Mishra's release comes as BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh is in the midst of a seven-phase Assembly election. The third phase of voting in UP will be held on 20 February, while Lakhimpur Kheri will vote in the fourth phase on 23 February.
(With inputs from NDTV and PTI)
