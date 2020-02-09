Laid Foundation for $5 Trillion Economy in Budget: Sitharaman

The GST collection has been around Rs one lakh crore per month, she said.

To a query whether GST has been revenue neutral as was envisaged, the finance minister said, "The compensation rate (for states' revenue loss) was fixed at 14 per cent on the basis of certain level of calculation. However, collections have fallen (short of expectations) and so there will be an impact."

The compensation rate was fixed on the premise that the economy will grow by 12-13 per cent, she said.

"But in the last two months, the economy grew less than that. However, the government will pay compensation (to the states) within a time line", Sitharaman said.