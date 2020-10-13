‘Ladakh UT Illegally Set Up’: China, as India Opens 44 Key Bridges

Stating that it “does not recognise the Ladakh Union Territory, illegally set up by India,” China directed flak at India a day after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated 44 new bridges in border areas, according to NDTV.



The bridges have been built in Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab.

Reacting to the infrastructure building activity by Indian in the region, China’s foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian reportedly said that it was “the root cause for tension between the two sides”.

He also suggested that neither country should take action that might increase tensions.