LAC Tensions With China Likely to Be Discussed at Indo-US 2+2 Meet

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mike Esper will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi next week to discuss advancing the US-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership that he and President Donald Trump committed to, according to the senior diplomat for the region.

“United States and India are stronger, more secure, and more prosperous when we work together,” the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South Asia, Dean Thompson told reporters on Thursday, 22 October.

Pompeo and Esper are scheduled to visit New Delhi for the India-US 2+2 dialogue with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Mike Esper on Tuesday, exactly a week before the US presidential election.