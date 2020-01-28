Kamra Broke Internet, Arnab Breaking India: Comic Anirban Dasgupta

Anirban Dasgupta: I am not surprised at all, because all these airlines are under tremendous pressure to take action and so this is a consequence that is expected. Politicians have been holding up planes forever, and they have been creating ruckus and inconveniencing passengers, putting them at risk with their antics, but nothing ever happens to them, they never get banned.

So, it’s not surprising that someone like Kunal, who genuinely doesn’t have power is being at the receiving end of this action. I think that Kunal understands this. Before doing something like this, he understands that there will be consequences and he is okay with it, and that’s the part I’m most impressed with, because it’s brave.