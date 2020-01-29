Kunal Kamra vs Arnab: What Are the Rules on Flight Bans in India?

Following IndiGo’s decision to ban Kamra from flying on any of their flights, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri advised other airlines to take similar action, and most domestic airlines have complied. Air India, GoAir and SpiceJet have all issued public statements saying they are suspending Kamra from flying with them “till further notice.”

Regardless of one’s personal opinion on the rights and wrongs of Kamra’s conduct, it is essential that we understand whether or not these decisions by IndiGo and other airlines followed relevant rules – restrictions on the freedom to travel in India have to be in accordance with the law and cannot be imposed on any arbitrary basis.