Jadhav Coerced Into Not Filing Review Plea: India on Pak’s Claims

India on Wednesday, 8 July slammed Pakistan’s claims that Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, who is in Pakistan’s custody, has refused to initiate a review petition and called them “a farce that has been in play for the last four years.” India alleged that Jadhav has been coerced into not filing a review petition against his conviction.

Pakistan’s Additional Attorney General Ahmed Irfan on Wednesday, 8 July announced that Kulbhushan Jadhav has refused to file a petition for review and reconsideration of his sentence and conviction.

Kulbhushan Jadhav, an Indian national and retired naval officer, was arrested by Pakistan on 3 March 2016 and accused of being an Indian spy and a terrorist. He was tried by a military court, convicted and sentenced to death in early 2017. India took Pakistan to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over the case.

“We have been pursuing through diplomatic channels full and effective implementation of the ICJ judgment in the case of Kulbushan Jadhav. The media statement made by Pakistan today in the case seeks to mask its continuing reticence to implement ICJ judgment in letter and spirit,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.