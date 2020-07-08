Pak Claims Jadhav Isn’t Filing Review – Violation of ICJ Ruling?

In what could become a serious diplomatic row, Pakistan’s Additional Attorney General Ahmed Irfan has announced that detained Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav has refused to file a petition for review and reconsideration of his sentence and conviction, ANI reported on Wednesday, 8 July.

Kulbhushan Jadhav, an Indian national and retired naval officer, was arrested by Pakistan on 3 March 2016 and accused of being an Indian spy and a terrorist. He was tried by a military court, convicted and sentenced to death in early 2017. India took Pakistan to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over the case.