QKolkata: Mamata Takes Jibe at Modi Over Clothes Remark & More

Caustic sarcasm was the theme of Mamata Banerjee’s speech during her second march in Calcutta on Tuesday against the amended citizenship law and the National Register of Citizens.

The Trinamul Congress chief took out the procession attended by thousands from Jadavpur’s 8B bus stand to Jadubabu’s Bazar.

“Ei poshak bhalo, na kharap, bolun dekhi (Are these clothes good, or evil, tell us),” asked the Bengal chief minister repeatedly, pointing at clothes of various people, including herself, on the dais in Jadavpur, to loud cheers.

