QKolkata: Won’t Rest Till CAA Repealed, Says Mamata & More

Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday came down heavily on Amit Shah and said she wouldn’t rest till the new citizenship matrix was repealed, before hurling specific questions at the Union home minister who had announced barely twenty-four hours ago there was no question of going back on the amended citizenship law.

The Bengal chief minister, who led a 4km protest march through the Darjeeling town, congratulated the hill people for the success of the rally against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the National Population Register and the National Register of Citizens.

“Please keep alive this movement until the CAA, NPR and the NRC are withdrawn. This is a fight for our lives, this is a question of our rights, this is a question of our citizenship, a question of our dignity, of our land, our unity, a question of a united India,” she said.

(Source: The Telegraph)