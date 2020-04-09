QKolkata: 2 New Cases of COVID-19; CM Mamata’s Views on Lockdown

Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said two more persons had tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Bengal over the past 24 hours.

“The total number of COVID-19 active cases was 69 till yesterday. The figure has gone up by two and reached 71. Out of these 71, a total of 61 are from 11 families,” the chief minister said at Nabanna on Wednesday.

By mentioning that majority of the patients had family connections, sources said, Mamata wanted to make it clear that the disease had not spread to larger areas in the state.

“It is clear that (the affected families) did not maintain social distance and as a result, on average, six members of the families were infected,” said the chief minister.

(Source: The Telegraph)