QKolkata: 9 Corona Positive Patients To Be Discharged & More

A 76-year-old Covid-19 patient who also had several other medical conditions, is likely to be among four patients who will be released from Beliaghata ID Hospital on Saturday. The woman is the oldest Covid-19 patient in Bengal to have recovered. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday indicated that nine patients were on their way to recovery and were likely to be discharged very soon.

According to treatment protocol, samples must test negative in consecutive tests conducted within 24 hours. For some of these patients, the results of the second confirmatory tests are expected late on Friday.

(Source: The Times Of India)