Kolkata’s East-West Metro Line to be Flagged Off Today

The first truncated phase of Kolkata's East-West Metro Corridor will be inaugurated by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal at 5pm on Wednesday, 13 February.

A 4.8 km stretch of the total 16km corridor, which looks to connect the twin cities of Kolkata and Howrah, will be inaugurated by the minister and services for the same will start from 14 February. The operational stretch will connect the city's business hub, Salt Lake Sector V, to the Salt Lake Stadium.

The East-West corridor Metro, once completed, is slated to be India's first underwater metro line with over 10 kms of the line running under river Hooghly.