Mamata Gives Grant for Unorganised Sector, Extends State Lockdown

"We do not have a lot of money because we have not received any assistance from the Centre. But we have organised a new scheme for those in the unorganised sector who earn on a daily basis. If they genuinely can't make ends meet, the government will give them a grant of Rs 1,000,” said Banerjee from the state secretariat, Nabanna.

Earlier, the Chief Minister had announced a Rs 5 lakh insurance scheme for over 10 lakh workers who are at the forefront of the crisis, like healthcare workers and the police.

She also announced that the government will give free ration for the next six months to over eight crore people in the state.

She further announced that the lockdown in the state will be extended from 27 March to 31 March.

She also appealed to people to respect the lockdown.