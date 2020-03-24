Mamata Gives Grant for Unorganised Sector, Extends State Lockdown
Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, announced on Tuesday, 24 March, that workers in the unorganised sector who are not able to make ends meet will receive a one-time grant of Rs 1,000.
Workers who have no means on income can apply for the scheme, called 'Procheshta', between 15 to 30 April.
"We do not have a lot of money because we have not received any assistance from the Centre. But we have organised a new scheme for those in the unorganised sector who earn on a daily basis. If they genuinely can't make ends meet, the government will give them a grant of Rs 1,000,” said Banerjee from the state secretariat, Nabanna.
Earlier, the Chief Minister had announced a Rs 5 lakh insurance scheme for over 10 lakh workers who are at the forefront of the crisis, like healthcare workers and the police.
She also announced that the government will give free ration for the next six months to over eight crore people in the state.
She further announced that the lockdown in the state will be extended from 27 March to 31 March.
She also appealed to people to respect the lockdown.
The Chief Minister then proceeded to do surprise checks at most of the big state government hospitals and facilities in Kolkata, distributing masks and sanitisers to healthcare workers and taking stock of inventory.