2 of 4 Maradu Flats in Kochi Razed as Demolition of Complex Begins
The demolition of the illegal Maradu apartment complexes in Kochi began shortly after 11 am on Saturday, 11 January, when the H2O Holyfaith apartment tower was razed to the ground.
The 60-meter high 19-storey building, known as Holy Faith H20, was demolished at 11.18 am and was levelled in seconds in a striking implosion, PTI reported. The twin towers of Alfa Serene apartment were also demolished minutes after.
The final round of demolition will take place on Sunday.
Ernakulam District Collector had put out an official order stating that Section 144 part of the Criminal Procedure Code will be declared in the 200 metre premises of apartments from 8 am to 5 pm on the concerned days, The News Minute reported.
Evacuation of people residing in the 200 meter radius was completed and traffic has been regulated through the roads around the structures, according to PTI.
Inspector General of Police Vijay Sakhare, the Kochi City Police Commissioner, said the "unique feature of this particular demolition" is that Section 144 will be imposed on land, on water and in the air between 8 am and 4 pm in the areas surrounding flats to be demolished.
Fire and rescue vehicles, medical teams and ambulances will be deployed around the region to meet any unprecedented situations.
The four apartment complexes were declared to be demolished by the Supreme Court last September after finding that they were violating the Coastal Regulation Zone norms, The News Minute reported.
(With inputs from PTI, ANI and The News Minute.)
