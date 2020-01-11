2 of 4 Maradu Flats in Kochi Razed as Demolition of Complex Begins

Inspector General of Police Vijay Sakhare, the Kochi City Police Commissioner, said the "unique feature of this particular demolition" is that Section 144 will be imposed on land, on water and in the air between 8 am and 4 pm in the areas surrounding flats to be demolished.

Fire and rescue vehicles, medical teams and ambulances will be deployed around the region to meet any unprecedented situations.

The four apartment complexes were declared to be demolished by the Supreme Court last September after finding that they were violating the Coastal Regulation Zone norms, The News Minute reported.

