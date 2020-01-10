Kochi Mourns 17-Year-Old School Girl Killed by Stalker

In a small pink house along a narrow lane at Kathrikadavu in Kaloor, scores of mourners gathered on morning of 9 January, with blood-drained faces and tear-streaked cheeks. It was the last time they would see the Class 12 girl, whom many called “brilliant.” Finally, when her mortal remains were brought around 4 pm, the wailing began anew.

On Tuesday, 7 January, 17-year-old Sree (name changed) was abducted by 26-year-old Safar Shah, a Kochi man who had been stalking her for a long time. She was taken to a forest region in Valparai in Tamil Nadu and was brutally stabbed to death by the stalker, and dumped in a tea plantation.