Gurjar Agitation Leader Kirori Singh Bainsla Passes Away After Prolonged Illness

Colonel Kirori Singh Bainsla, the face of the Gurjar agitation in Rajasthan, passed away in Jaipur on Thursday, 31 March, at the age of 81.

Bainsla, who was the convener of the Gurjar Sangharsh Samiti, had been ailing for a long time, and had also tested positive for COVID-19 last year. After his health started deteriorating, he was taken from his residence in Jaipur to Manipal Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Several leaders paid their respects after Bainsla's death was announced by his son Vijay.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took to Twitter to express his condolences.