Gurjar Agitation Ends on Day 11 After Consensus With Gehlot Govt

A Gurjar organisation called off its agitation for reservation on Thursday, 12 November, after reaching an agreement with the Rajasthan government.

Following 11 straight days of agitation, a consensus was reached on the six contentious points between the representatives of the agitating Gurjar Arakashan Andolan Samiti and the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government on Wednesday following a day-long meeting that was held between 2pm and 9.30pm, according to a Hindustan Times report.

According to the report, state minister for energy BD Kalla and Gurjar leader, Colonel Kirori Singh Bainsla, thrashed out the differences at CM Gehlot’s official residence in Jaipur. Vijay Bainsla, a Gurjar leader, said a consensus has been reached with the state government regarding the community’s long-pending demands.

Following the breakthrough, agitators called off their protest from the site at Pilupura in Bayana in Bharatpur district.