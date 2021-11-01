'Do What Can Be Done': Woman Whose Kin Shot Husband Over Interfaith Marriage
Speaking to the media, Deva's wife claimed that she was not in touch with any of the family members since the union.
A 26-year-old gym trainer was shot in the head in Northwest Delhi’s Model Town late on Saturday night, 30 October, allegedly by the trainer's wife's brother who had objected to his sister marrying the man.
The victim, Deva Chand, is currently in a critical condition and undergoing treatment.
Speaking to the media, Deva's wife claimed that she was not in touch with any of the family members since the union three months ago. The two, who had know each other since school, had married in July this year against the wishes of their parents.
"Last night, my brother called Deva and said that he wanted to meet us, so we went to meet him. He spoke to Deva and I normally. However, they dropped me off at Model Town and went on their bike. After that, I could not contact him," the wife recalled.
She went on to say that it was only later that she was informed of the shooting.
On being asked what kind of punishment would she want for her family and brother, she stated, "Do what can be done. They mean nothing to me. I just want my husband to be okay."
The police apprehended Shahnawaz (21) and his friend Hrithik (20), who were trying to flee Delhi and said they were caught within six hours of the crime. A First Information Report (FIR) has also been registered against them.
