Twitter Can't Keep Calm as Anup Soni Becomes Certified Crime Scene Investigator

Anup Soni got his certification from the International Forensic Sciences (IFS) Education Department.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Anup Soni becomes a certified crime scene investigator.</p></div>
Actor Anup Soni, host of the popular crime investigation show Crime Patrol, recently got certified as a crime scene investigator from International Forensic Sciences (IFS) Education Department.

He shared the news on Instagram with a picture of his certificate alongside the caption, "It was extremely challenging , going back to 'studies of some sort'. But definitely a choice that I am proud of."

Check out his post here:

Twitter thought that Soni, who had been hosting a crime investigation show from 2010-2018, finally getting his own certificate in the field was quite interesting. Here is how they reacted:

