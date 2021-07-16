Haryana Govt to Rehabilitate Khori Village Residents, But Not All Are Eligible

For a family to be eligible for rehabilitation, its adult earning member should fulfil any of the following requirements:

The name of the head of the family must be registered in the voter list under Badhkal Assembly constituency as on 1 January 2021.

The head of the family must have an identity card issued by the Haryana government as on 1 January 2021.

A member of the family must have an electricity connection issued by Haryana's power distribution company Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam.

Only if a family fulfils one of the above conditions, it will be allotted a flat with a carpet area of 30 square metres.