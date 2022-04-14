‘Wouldn’t Have Survived’: Muslim Man Saved by Hindu Friend Amid Khargone Clashes

Sumit told The Quint that their attempt to protect Sadiq and his family was met with hostility by the mob and his brother was harassed.

Sumit and Sadiq have known each other for the last five years and Sadiq had stood by him when he underwent surgery for his hip necrosis and it was only humane to help out his friend in such difficult times.

In another case of humanity trumping religious aggression, Shyam Prajapati, another resident of Sanjay Nagar, opened his door for Noor Jahan and her daughter-in-law Najma Bi on the night of the Khargone clashes.