MP Govt To Rehabilitate Family After Demolishing Khargone House Built Under PMAY

"They had taken us to Gandhi Nagar area but we don't want to live there because there are always riots happening there, the locality is cursed. We told them (district officials) that we won't live there. So then they went around the locality to figure out if we had another house. But they found nothing," Amjad told The Quint.

Amjad further told The Quint that the family is unsure of the administration's intent and is taking the help of the elders of the community to navigate through the fiasco.

The family is currently residing at a makeshift structure with other families whose houses were demolished by the administration.