MP Govt To Rehabilitate Family After Demolishing Khargone House Built Under PMAY
Haseena’s house built under PMAY was demolished as a part of 'crackdown on illegal structures'.
The Madhya Pradesh government will rehabilitate the family whose house built under the Prime Minister's housing scheme was demolished by the administration, following a crackdown on alleged rioters in the Khargone communal clashes that took place on 10 April.
Haseena’s house in Khargone's Khaskhaswadi, built under the PM Aawas Yojana (PMAY), was demolished by the district administration as a part of a the MP government's 'crackdown on illegal structures'. Hers was one of the 16 houses razed down on 11 April.
Speaking to The Quint, SDM Khargone Milind Dhoke said: "We are making plans to rehabilitate the family whose PMAY house was demolished. Proper arrangements for stay and food are being done. We are constantly in touch with the family. As for the other families we will try to do what i is best."
Hassena's son Amjad Pathan said that the family was given a property to reside in by the administration, but they have turned it down as it was a "communal neighbourhood".
"They had taken us to Gandhi Nagar area but we don't want to live there because there are always riots happening there, the locality is cursed. We told them (district officials) that we won't live there. So then they went around the locality to figure out if we had another house. But they found nothing," Amjad told The Quint.
Amjad further told The Quint that the family is unsure of the administration's intent and is taking the help of the elders of the community to navigate through the fiasco.
The family is currently residing at a makeshift structure with other families whose houses were demolished by the administration.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.