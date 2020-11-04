Delhi Riots: UAPA Accused Khalid Saifi Granted Bail in Second Case

Speaking to The Quint, his wife Nargis sounded relieved and reassured. “I feel grateful and this has only strengthened my hope in the judiciary of our country. Our hopes for justice have also increased with this. We now have more courage to go on.”

Saifi has three children who keep asking when he will return. “The kids understood there were two more cases to go the last time he got bail in September and did not come home. They are very happy now. Lots of people are calling and showing their support as well. He is a good human and I am glad that the court has seen reason to grant him bail.”



FIR 101 investigates the violence that broke out in the Khajuri Khas area of Delhi on 24 February.



The court order accessed by The Quint reads, “Considering the facts and circumstances of the case in totality, the applicant Khalid Saifi is admitted to bail on furnishing a personal bond in the sum of Rs 20,000/ with one surety in the like amount to the satisfaction of Ld.CMM/Ld.Illaka MM/Ld.Duty MM.”