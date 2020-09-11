Delhi Riots: Khalid Saifi’s Bail Plea Granted by Karkardooma Court
This is the second time bail was moved for this specific case by Khalid’s lawyers, about two months ago on 17 July.
United Against Hate founder Khalid Saifi's second attempt for bail under FIR 44, registered under Jagatpuri police station on 26 February, was granted by additional sessions judge Amitabh Rawat in Karkardooma court on 11 September.
The bail plea was moved, the second time for this specific case, by Khalid's lawyers on 17 July. To clarify he still has two cases lodged against him, and therefore will continue to be lodged in jail. The other two FIRs are 101 under Khajuri Khas police station and the third is FIR 59, where the anti-terror law UAPA has been invoked.
In the case, Saifi has been booked under Section 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 186 (obstructing pubic servant from discharging public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt), 307 (attempt to murder), 109 (punishment of abetment if the act abetted is committed in consequence and where no express provision is made for its punishment), 34 (common intention) of the IPC and Section 25/27 of the Arms Act.
Saifi’s first bail plea under this FIR was moved on 18 March. The Karkadooma court had dismissed the bail plea then on the ground that investigation was still pending in the case. Over a month later, the police filed the charge sheet in the case on 20 April.
