Kerala Records First COVID-19 Death: 69-Year-Old Who Visited Dubai
Kerala reported its first COVID-19 death on Saturday, 28 March, after a 69-year-old man being treated for the virus died at Ernakulam Medical College Hospital.
The man, hailing from Ernakulam, was admitted to the isolation ward on 22 March after his return from Dubai, the government hospital said in a statement. He was admitted with symptoms of pneumonia but later tested positive for coronavirus.
He breathed his last at 8 am. The body has been handed over to the relatives, according to the statement.
