Kerala Police Arrests 4 BJP-RSS Men for Alleged Murder of CPI(M) Worker

The Kerala Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested four Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in connection with the murder of a Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) worker in Kannur on Tuesday, 22 February, as reported by PTI.

The 54-year-old fisherman, Haridasan K, was allegedly hacked to death at Punnol village near Mahe at around 1.30 am on Monday, while he was returning home after work.