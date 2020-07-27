Dubai: Kerala Man Gets Life Sentence for Stabbing Wife in Public
Vidhya Chandran from Kerala, was reportedly stabbed to death by her husband Ugesh in Dubai in September 2019.
A 44-year-old man, hailing from Kerala, has been reportedly sentenced to life in a Dubai jail for stabbing his wife outside her office last September on suspicions of infidelity, PTI reported.
Ugesh CS reportedly stabbed his wife Vidhya Chandran, 40, in broad daylight, at the parking lot of her office on 9 September. The couple has two children and Vidhya was due to fly home to Kerala with her kids the same day she was attacked.
A life sentence in the United Arab Emirates is reportedly 25 years.
Vidhya’s manager reportedly testified that when she did not take his calls, he sent another employee to search for her.
“I went outside and I saw her covered with blood and [lying] motionless. She was stabbed and I think she was dead when I saw her,” the manager reportedly said.
While Vidhya’s family has alleged that Ugesh was harassing Vidhya for years, Ugesh reportedly told police that she was having an illicit relationship with another man.
Following identification of the body, the husband was arrested from Jebel Ali.
The accused reportedly said that a message from his wife’s manager had alerted him to her relationship with someone else.
“The defendant claimed that he was talking to the manager about the message as he too was suspicious of her behaviour. When his wife came, she got angry with her husband because he had embarrassed her in front of the manager," a policeman reportedly said.
Vidhya was stabbed three times following an argument.
The Dubai Court of First Incidence sentenced Ugesh to life in jail, followed by deportation.
Vidhya’s family have said that they “appreciated the life sentence given to the convict though the family was expecting a capital punishment for him.” A friend of Vidhya’s had also claimed that the latter was in a dire financial condition, often living on biscuits to send money home.
(With inputs from PTI)
