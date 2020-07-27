Dubai: Kerala Man Gets Life Sentence for Stabbing Wife in Public

A 44-year-old man, hailing from Kerala, has been reportedly sentenced to life in a Dubai jail for stabbing his wife outside her office last September on suspicions of infidelity, PTI reported.

Ugesh CS reportedly stabbed his wife Vidhya Chandran, 40, in broad daylight, at the parking lot of her office on 9 September. The couple has two children and Vidhya was due to fly home to Kerala with her kids the same day she was attacked.

A life sentence in the United Arab Emirates is reportedly 25 years.

Vidhya’s manager reportedly testified that when she did not take his calls, he sent another employee to search for her.

“I went outside and I saw her covered with blood and [lying] motionless. She was stabbed and I think she was dead when I saw her,” the manager reportedly said.

While Vidhya’s family has alleged that Ugesh was harassing Vidhya for years, Ugesh reportedly told police that she was having an illicit relationship with another man.