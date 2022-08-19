Kerala Lottery Today: NIRMAL(NR-290) Result Declared, Check All Details Here
Kerala Lottery NIRMAL (NR-290): Check the winning numbers on the official website – keralalotteries.com.
The Kerala Lottery Result today, on Friday, 19 August 2022, for NIRMAL (NR-290) has been declared on the official website (keralalotteries.com) by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries.
The participants of the Kerala Lottery NIRMAL (NR-290) can check the winning amount, winning numbers, and all other details by visiting the official website.
All the participants that have applied for the NIRMAL (NR-290) lotttery should note that the live result will be released on keralalotteries.com today, Friday, 19 August 2022 at 3:00 pm.
After the live results, a result copy will be published on the site from 4:00 pm onwards in the form of a PDF file. The PDF file of the results of NIRMAL (NR-290) will list all lottery details like the ticket number of the winners, first prize, second prize, third, fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh prize amount, and other important details.
Kerala Lottery Today: NIRMAL(NR-290): Prize Money for Different Winners
The list of prize money for today, Friday, 19 August 2022 of NIRMAL (NR-290) is given below:
Ist Prize: Rs 70,00000
2nd Prize: Rs 10,00000
3rdPrize: Rs 100000
4th Prize: Rs 5,000
5th Prize: Rs 1,000
6th Prize: Rs 500
7th Prize: Rs 100
Consolation Prize: Rs 8000
The winners of Kerala Lottery NIRMAL (NR-290) should remember that they have to submit the lottery ticket to the Kerala State Lottery Department within a period of 30 days to claim the winning prize.
Kerala Lottery Result Today: How To Check the Result & Winning Numbers of NIRMAL (NR-290)
Participants of Kerala lottery should follow the below steps to check the online result and winning numbers for NIRMAL (NR-290) today on Friday, 19 August 2022:
Go to the official website, keralalotteries.com.
Go to the section 'Latest Lottery Draw Results' on the homepage.
Check the lottery draw number NIRMAL (NR-290) against draw date of 19/08/2022.
Click on the 'View' option.
A PDF file of NIRMAL (NR-290) will be displayed on your computer screen.
Check your lottery draw number on the list mentioned in the PDF file.
You should immediately contact the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries if you are one of the winners.
Read the PDF file carefully to know all the information and the process of claiming the winning prize.
Take a printout of the NIRMAL (NR-290) result to avoid any issues.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.