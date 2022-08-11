Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya Plus KN 433 Declared; Check Prize Money Here
Kerala Lottery Today: Karunya Plus KN 433 result on 11 August 2022 can be downloaded from keralalotteries.com.
The Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya Plus KN 433 is declared today, on Thursday, 11 August 2022 at 3 pm. The State Lottery Department of Kerala has released the live results on keralalotteries.com. Participants of the Kerala Lottery should stay alert and check the Karunya Plus KN 433 result carefully. They can download the result PDF from the website to take a better look at the winning numbers. Participants must verify the numbers with their tickets.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala conducts weekly lotteries regularly on the site. The Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya Plus KN 433 is out on Thursday. Participants must keep a close eye on keralalotteries.com to know the list of winning numbers. The live results are declared at 3 pm while the PDF can be downloaded later.
People interested to participate in the weekly lotteries conducted by the state should go through the rules on keralalotteries.com. They must stay updated with the latest details from the State Lottery Department of Kerala.
The names of the weekly lotteries and prize money are also mentioned on the website. The lottery department releases Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN Result every Thursday.
Kerala Lottery Today: Karunya Plus KN 433 Prize Money List
Let's take a look at the Kerala Lottery today, Thursday, 11 August 2022, Karunya Plus KN 433 prize money:
First Prize: Rs 80 lakh
Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh
Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh
Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Participants of the lottery must go through all the details carefully to see if they have won any prize money.
Kerala Lottery Result Today: How to Check Karunya Plus KN 433 Winning Numbers
Here are the steps to check the Karunya Plus KN 433 Kerala Lottery Result today, on Thursday, 11 August 2022:
Go to the website of the State Lottery Department.
Click on Karunya Plus KN 433 lottery result on the homepage.
The result for today will open on your screen.
Go through the winning numbers properly.
Download the Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 433 Result from the website.
Check the list of winning numbers carefully and verify with your ticket.
Submit your lottery ticket to the State Lottery Department of Kerala if you have won the draw, to claim the prize money.
