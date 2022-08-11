Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya Plus KN 433 Declared; Check Prize Money Here

The Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya Plus KN 433 is declared today, on Thursday, 11 August 2022 at 3 pm. The State Lottery Department of Kerala has released the live results on keralalotteries.com. Participants of the Kerala Lottery should stay alert and check the Karunya Plus KN 433 result carefully. They can download the result PDF from the website to take a better look at the winning numbers. Participants must verify the numbers with their tickets.

