Kerala Lottery Result Today: Fifty Fifty FF 32 Live Result Declared; Check Now
Kerala Lottery Today: Participants can download the Fifty Fifty FF 32 lottery result PDF from keralalotteries.com.
The Kerala lottery result today for Fifty Fifty FF 32 draw is declared at 3 pm on Wednesday, 11 January 2023. Participants of the Fifty Fifty lottery draw are requested to keep a close eye on the live results and go through the latest announcements from the State Lottery Department of Kerala. The results of the weekly lotteries are declared at a fixed time daily on the website - keralalotteries.com. Everyone participating in the draw should be alert today.
The Kerala lottery result today for Fifty Fifty FF 32 on Wednesday can be downloaded after the live result is out, which is after 4 pm. Participants of the lottery draw are requested to download the result on time and go through the list of winners whenever they have time. It is important to go through them carefully.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala conducts weekly lotteries for interested participants. A few lucky winners can take huge prize money if they submit the tickets on time.
Participants who are able to win the first prize can take back home the highest amount. However, there are certain rules and regulations that winners must follow while claiming the prize money.
Kerala Lottery Today: Fifty Fifty FF 32 Prize Money List
Let's take a look at the Kerala lottery today Fifty Fifty FF 32 draw prize money list for Wednesday, 11 January:
First Prize: Rs 1 crore
Second Prize: Rs 10 lakhs
Third Prize: Rs 5000
Fourth Prize: Rs 2000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
A few lucky winners of the Kerala lottery can also win a consolation prize amount of Rs 8000.
It is important to note that you have to submit your lottery ticket to the department within the next thirty days.
Kerala Lottery Result: Steps to Download Fifty Fifty FF 32 PDF
Here are the steps to download the Kerala lottery result for Fifty Fifty FF 32 on Wednesday that you must follow if you want to check the list of winners:
Visit the website - keralalotteries.com.
Click on the active link on the homepage that states Fifty Fifty FF 32 lottery result.
The lottery sambad PDF will open on your screen for you to check the list of winners.
Download the Fifty Fifty FF lottery result from the website.
Take a printout of the lottery sambad result if required for your reference.
