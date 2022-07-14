Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya Plus KN 429 Result Declared, Details Here

The State Lottery Department of Kerala has revealed the Kerala Lottery Result today, on Thursday, 14 July 2022 for Karunya Plus KN 429 on the website. The participants of the Kerala Lottery today, for Karunya Plus KN 429 draw can check the winning numbers on the official website – keralalotteries.com. It is important to note that the live results of the Karunya Plus KN 429 lottery draw is officially released on the website at 3 pm for all the participants.

The ones who are taking part in the Kerala Lottery Result today, Karunya Plus KN 429 on Thursday, 14 July 2022 should keep a close eye on the website – keralalotteries.com. A complete PDF list displaying the names of the winners will be released on the website around 4 pm for the Kerala Lottery today by the department.