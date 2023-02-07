Kerala Lottery Result Today: Sthree Sakthi SS 351 Result at 3 PM; Know Details

The Kerala lottery result today for Sthree Sakthi SS 351 will be declared on Tuesday, 7 February 2023. According to the details shared by the State Lottery Department of Kerala, the live result will be released at 3 pm on the official website - keralalotteries.com. Participants of the lottery draw today must stay alert and go through the list of winners carefully. They should check the numbers on the result with the numbers on their Sthree Sakthi SS lottery tickets.

The Kerala lottery result today for Sthree Sakthi SS 351 on Tuesday, can be downloaded after 4 pm from keralalotteries.com. Participants are requested to keep an eye on the live result as well as the PDF. They can go through the PDF carefully after downloading it from the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala on Tuesday.