Kerala Lottery Result Today: Sthree Sakthi SS 351 Result at 3 PM; Know Details
Kerala Lottery Today: You can download the Sthree Sakthi SS 351 PDF from keralalotteries.com after 4 pm.
The Kerala lottery result today for Sthree Sakthi SS 351 will be declared on Tuesday, 7 February 2023. According to the details shared by the State Lottery Department of Kerala, the live result will be released at 3 pm on the official website - keralalotteries.com. Participants of the lottery draw today must stay alert and go through the list of winners carefully. They should check the numbers on the result with the numbers on their Sthree Sakthi SS lottery tickets.
The Kerala lottery result today for Sthree Sakthi SS 351 on Tuesday, can be downloaded after 4 pm from keralalotteries.com. Participants are requested to keep an eye on the live result as well as the PDF. They can go through the PDF carefully after downloading it from the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala on Tuesday.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala rewards the winners with huge prize money after the results are released. To claim the money, winners have to submit a few documents and their lottery tickets to the department.
The lottery results are declared online so that it is easier for the participants to check the list of winners from wherever they want. The Sthree Sakthi SS results are declared every Tuesday.
Kerala Lottery Today: Sthree Sakthi SS 351 Prize Money List for 7 February 2023
The Kerala lottery today Sthree Sakthi SS 351 prize money list for Tuesday, 7 February, is stated here for those who want to know:
First Prize: Rs 75,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 5000
Fourth Prize: Rs 2000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 200
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Participants of the lottery today are requested to take note of the prize money details and check the list of winners properly on the result.
Kerala Lottery Result: How to Download Sthree Sakthi SS 351 PDF
Let's take a look at the simple steps to download the Kerala lottery result for Sthree Sakthi SS 351 draw today, Tuesday, 7 February 2023, online:
Visit the website of the State Lottery Department - keralalotteries.com.
Click on the link that states Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 351 result on the homepage.
The result PDF will display on your screen and you can check the numbers below each prize money.
Download the PDF so that you can take a look at the list of winners whenever you want.
