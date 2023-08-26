The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 616 sambad is announced today, Saturday, 26 August 2023. Participants can check the live result list now on the official website - keralalotteries.com. You have to click on the live result link available on the homepage of the site to view the winners today. Please note that the State Lottery Department of Kerala is conducting the draw and you should be alert if you are participating today.

Once the live result announcement is over, participants will be allowed to check and download the Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 616 on Saturday, 26 August 2023, after 4 pm. You have to open the same official website - keralalotteries.com to download the result PDF. All concerned participants should note that the PDF will be available after the live result announcement.