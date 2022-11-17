Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 446 Result Declared: Check Website; Details Here
Kerala Lottery Result Today: The first prize of the Karunya Plus KN 446 draw is Rs 80,00,000
The State Lottery Department of Kerala has declared the Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 446 Result today, Thursday, 17 November 2022 for interested participants. The live result of the lottery draw is declared at 3 pm on the official website - keralalotteries.com. Participants of the Kerala lottery draw on Thursday should stay alert at the scheduled time so they can check the winning numbers as soon as they are declared by the department on their website.
It is important to note that after the live result is declared, the complete PDF of the Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 446 Result will be available for download after 4 pm today, Thursday, 17 November. Participants are requested to download the lottery results so that they can go through them carefully. Winners are rewarded with massive prize amounts.
The winners of the lottery draws have to submit their lottery tickets to the department within thirty days of the result declaration. People who will miss the deadline cannot claim the prize money later.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala organizes weekly lotteries to reward people with prize amounts. They have set certain rules that everyone has to follow if they want to be a part of the draws.
Kerala Lottery Today: Karunya Plus KN 446 Complete Prize Money List
The Kerala lottery today, Karunya Plus KN 446 prize money list for Thursday is mentioned here for the readers:
First Prize: Rs 80,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Participants should take note of the prize money of the lottery result that will release on 17 November.
Kerala Lottery Result: How to Download Karunya Plus KN 446 PDF
Here are the simple steps one should follow to download the Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya Plus KN 446 today, on Thursday, 17 November 2022:
Step 1: Go to keralalotteries.com.
Step 2: Click on the active link that states Kerala Lottery Today Karunya Plus KN 446 Result on the homepage.
Step 3: The Kerala Lottery Result PDF will open on your screen.
Step 4: Check the winning lottery numbers on the list carefully.
Step 5: Click on the download option available on the website and save a copy of the result on your computer.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.