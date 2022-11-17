Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 446 Result Declared: Check Website; Details Here

The State Lottery Department of Kerala has declared the Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 446 Result today, Thursday, 17 November 2022 for interested participants. The live result of the lottery draw is declared at 3 pm on the official website - keralalotteries.com. Participants of the Kerala lottery draw on Thursday should stay alert at the scheduled time so they can check the winning numbers as soon as they are declared by the department on their website.

It is important to note that after the live result is declared, the complete PDF of the Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 446 Result will be available for download after 4 pm today, Thursday, 17 November. Participants are requested to download the lottery results so that they can go through them carefully. Winners are rewarded with massive prize amounts.