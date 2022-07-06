Kerala Lottery Result Today: Akshaya AK 556 Result Declared, Know First Prize

The State Lottery Department of Kerala has released the Kerala Lottery Result today, on Wednesday, 6 July 2022, for Akshaya AK 556 on the official website. Participants of the draw can check the winning numbers of the lottery today on keralalotteries.com. It is to be noted that the Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 556 result is declared at 3 pm on the mentioned website like every day. Participants should check the winning numbers on the result PDF carefully.

All the details regarding the Kerala Lottery Result today, Akshaya AK 556 on 6 July 2022 are available on keralalotteries.com for the participants to take a look and stay updated. The State Lottery Department of Kerala mentions every lottery update and details on the official website so that interested people can access them easily by visiting the site.