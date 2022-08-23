Kerala Lottery Result Today for Sthree Sakthi (SS-327) on 23 August 2022
The result of the Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi (SS-327) has been declared. Here are the winning numbers.
The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries will announce the result of the Sthree Sakthi (SS-327) lottery today, 23 August, at 3 pm on its official website – keralalotteryresult.net. The detailed lottery results including the list of winners, prize money, and other information will be released on the website in a PDF format at 4 pm.
All the winners of the Sthree Sakthi (SS-327) lottery draw can claim their winning prizes by submitting their lottery tickets to the concerned authorities of the Kerala State Lottery Department within a period of one month after the declaration of the results. To check more details, people must visit the official website.
All the winners of today's Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi (SS-327) must remember that there will be a deduction of 30% lottery tax and 10% agent lottery commission applicable to the prize money.
Prize Money of Sthree Sakthi (SS-327) Lottery Winners
Following is the prize money which the winners will receive:
1st prize: Rs 75,00,000
2nd Prize: Rs 1,00,000
3rd Prize: Rs 5,000
4th Prize: Rs 2,000
5th Prize: Rs 1,000
6th Prize: Rs 500
7th Prize: Rs 200
8th Prize: Rs 100
Cons Prize: Rs 8,000
How To Check the Result for Sthree Sakthi (SS-327) Lottery?
All the players of the Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi (SS-327) must follow the below steps to check whether they have won or not:
Visit the Kerala lottery website – keralalotteries.com.
On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section.
Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.
Click on the lottery/draw number for Sthree Sakthi (SS-327) against the draw date- 23/08/2022.
Hit the view option.
A PDF copy will open up on your computer screen.
Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, winning amount, and other important details.
Download the PDF copy for future reference.
