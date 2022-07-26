Kerala Lottery Result: Sthree Sakthi SS 323 Result Declared, Check Details
Kerala Lottery: The first prize for the Sthree Sathi SS 323 lottery today is Rs 75 lakh.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala has officially declared the Kerala Lottery Result for Sthree Sakthi SS 323 today, on Tuesday, 26 July 2022. Participants of the Kerala Lottery today are requested to keep a close eye on the official websites of the State Lottery Department, keralalotteries.com, to know the winning numbers. The live results of the Sthree Sakthi SS 323 lottery draw are declared at 3 pm. Participants can start downloading the result PDF from 4 pm.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala conducts weekly Kerala lotteries on the website, keralalotteries.com. Every Tuesday, the result for the Sthree Sakthi SS lottery draw is released.
It is important to note that the winners of the weekly lotteries are rewarded with hefty prizes by the State Lottery Department. To claim the amount, one has to submit the lottery ticket to the department within 30 days of the result declaration.
Kerala Lottery Today: Sthree Sakthi SS 323 Prize Money
Let's take a look at the prize amounts of the Kerala Lottery today, for Sthree Sakthi SS 323 on Tuesday, 26 July 2022:
1st prize: Rs 75 lakh
2nd prize: Rs 5 lakh
3rd prize: Rs 1 lakh
4th prize: Rs 5,000
5th prize: Rs 2,000
6th prize: Rs 1,000
The participants of the Kerala Lottery Result today should check the winning numbers on the website carefully to see if they have won any prize amounts.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala has listed the rules for the weekly lotteries on the website.
Kerala Lottery Result Today: Sthree Sakthi SS 323 Winning Numbers
Here are the steps that all participants should follow to check the Kerala Lottery Result today for Sthree Sakthi SS 323 on Tuesday, 26 July 2022:
Browse through the website of the State Lottery Department.
Tap on the link that states Sthree Sakthi SS 323 Result on the website.
Check the winning numbers on the Kerala Lottery Results.
Download the result PDF once released by the department after 4 pm.
In case of any queries regarding the weekly lotteries, contact the Kerala State Lottery Department.
