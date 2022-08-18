Kerala Lottery: Karunya Plus KN 434 Result Declared Today; Check Latest Details

The Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 434 result is officially declared today, on Thursday, 18 August 2022, for all the participants. The State Lottery Department of Kerala has declared the results of the lottery draw at 3 pm. Participants of the Kerala Lottery today should keep a close eye on keralalotteries.com to know the winning numbers of the Karunya Plus KN 434 lottery draw. Winners will be rewarded with hefty prize amounts from the department.

The Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 434 Result PDF will be available for download after 4 pm on Thursday. Participants can check and download the result from keralalotteries.com.