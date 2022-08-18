Kerala Lottery: Karunya Plus KN 434 Result Declared Today; Check Latest Details
Kerala Lottery Result: Check Karunya Plus KN 434 prize money details here and know how to see the winning numbers.
The Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 434 result is officially declared today, on Thursday, 18 August 2022, for all the participants. The State Lottery Department of Kerala has declared the results of the lottery draw at 3 pm. Participants of the Kerala Lottery today should keep a close eye on keralalotteries.com to know the winning numbers of the Karunya Plus KN 434 lottery draw. Winners will be rewarded with hefty prize amounts from the department.
The Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 434 Result PDF will be available for download after 4 pm on Thursday. Participants can check and download the result from keralalotteries.com.
Participants can check the official website to know the rules and regulations for the weekly lotteries set by the State Lottery Department of Kerala.
Kerala Lottery Today: Karunya Plus KN 434 Prize Money List
The Kerala Lottery today, on Thursday, 18 August 2022, for Karunya Plus KN 434 prize money is stated below for the participants:
First Prize: Rs 80 lakhs
Second Prize: Rs 10 lakhs
Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh
Fourth Prize: Rs 5 thousand
Fifth Prize: Rs 1 thousand
Sixth Prize: Rs 5 hundred
Seventh Prize: Rs 1 hundred
Winners of the Kerala Lottery today can claim the prize money if they submit their lottery tickets within thirty days of the result declaration. The State Lottery Department will not accept any tickets after the deadline.
All these details are available on the website too.
Kerala Lottery Result: How to Check Karunya Plus KN 434 Lottery Numbers
Here are the steps to check the Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya Plus KN 434 on Thursday, 18 August 2022:
Visit keralalotteries.com.
Click on the Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 434 active result link on the homepage.
The result will open on your computer screen.
Check the numbers on the list carefully.
Download the Kerala Lottery Result from the website to take a proper look.
The Kerala Lottery Results are declared at 3 pm daily on the website by the State Lottery Department.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.