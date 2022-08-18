ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Lottery: Karunya Plus KN 434 Result Declared Today; Check Latest Details

Kerala Lottery Result: Check Karunya Plus KN 434 prize money details here and know how to see the winning numbers.

Raajwrita Dutta
Updated
India
2 min read
Kerala Lottery: Karunya Plus KN 434 Result Declared Today; Check Latest Details
i

The Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 434 result is officially declared today, on Thursday, 18 August 2022, for all the participants. The State Lottery Department of Kerala has declared the results of the lottery draw at 3 pm. Participants of the Kerala Lottery today should keep a close eye on keralalotteries.com to know the winning numbers of the Karunya Plus KN 434 lottery draw. Winners will be rewarded with hefty prize amounts from the department.

The Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 434 Result PDF will be available for download after 4 pm on Thursday. Participants can check and download the result from keralalotteries.com.

Also Read

Kerala Lottery: Akshaya AK 562 Result Declared; Know Latest Details Here

Kerala Lottery: Akshaya AK 562 Result Declared; Know Latest Details Here
ADVERTISEMENT
Participants can check the official website to know the rules and regulations for the weekly lotteries set by the State Lottery Department of Kerala.

Kerala Lottery Today: Karunya Plus KN 434 Prize Money List

The Kerala Lottery today, on Thursday, 18 August 2022, for Karunya Plus KN 434 prize money is stated below for the participants:

First Prize: Rs 80 lakhs

Second Prize: Rs 10 lakhs

Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh

Fourth Prize: Rs 5 thousand

Fifth Prize: Rs 1 thousand

Sixth Prize: Rs 5 hundred

Seventh Prize: Rs 1 hundred

Winners of the Kerala Lottery today can claim the prize money if they submit their lottery tickets within thirty days of the result declaration. The State Lottery Department will not accept any tickets after the deadline.

Also Read

Kerala Lottery Today: Sthree Sakthi SS 326 Result to be Out; Latest Updates Here

Kerala Lottery Today: Sthree Sakthi SS 326 Result to be Out; Latest Updates Here
All these details are available on the website too.

Kerala Lottery Result: How to Check Karunya Plus KN 434 Lottery Numbers

Here are the steps to check the Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya Plus KN 434 on Thursday, 18 August 2022:

  • Visit keralalotteries.com.

  • Click on the Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 434 active result link on the homepage.

  • The result will open on your computer screen.

  • Check the numbers on the list carefully.

  • Download the Kerala Lottery Result from the website to take a proper look.

The Kerala Lottery Results are declared at 3 pm daily on the website by the State Lottery Department.

Also Read

Kerala Lottery Today: Karunya KR 562 Result Declared; Check Latest Details Here

Kerala Lottery Today: Karunya KR 562 Result Declared; Check Latest Details Here

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Published: 
Edited By :Garima Sadhwani
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×