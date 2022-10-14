ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Lottery Result: Nirmal NR 298 Declared Today; Check First Prize Details

Kerala Lottery Today: Download the Nirmal NR 298 result pdf on 14 October 2022 from keralalotteries.com.

Raajwrita Dutta
Updated
India
2 min read
Kerala Lottery Result: Nirmal NR 298 Declared Today; Check First Prize Details
The Kerala Lottery Result for Nirmal NR 298 draw is officially declared today, on Friday, 14 October 2022. Participants of the Kerala Lottery today can view the result now on the official website. The live result is released on the website of the State Lottery Department - keralalotteries.com. One must go through the list of winning numbers carefully to see if they have secured any position. They must also check the consolation prize winner.

The complete Kerala Lottery Result for Nirmal NR 298 can be downloaded after 4 pm today, Friday, 14 October 2022. The website to download the complete result pdf is the same - keralalotteries.com. The rules of the Kerala Lotteries are stated on the website so participants must take a proper look at them. They should follow all the rules.

To claim the prize money of the lottery today, winners must submit their lottery tickets to the State Lottery Department of Kerala within thirty days. The ones who will miss the deadline will not receive the prize money from the department.

It is advisable to download the lottery result pdf from the website so that participants can refer to it whenever required. The live results of the weekly lotteries are published at 3 pm daily for the participants.

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 298 Prize Money: Check the List Here

The Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 298 prize money list for today, Friday, 14 October 2022 is stated here for all our readers:

First Prize: Rs 70 lakhs

Second Prize: Rs 10 lakhs

Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh

Fourth Prize: Rs 5 thousand

Fifth Prize: Rs 1 thousand

Sixth Prize: Rs 5 hundred

Seventh Prize: Rs 1 hundred

These are all the prize money details that participants of the Kerala Lottery today should know.

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Steps to Check Nirmal NR 298 Winners

Here are the simple and easy steps that one should follow to check the Kerala Lottery Result Today for Nirmal NR 298 on Friday, 14 October 2022:

  • Visit the website - keralalotteries.com.

  • Click on the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 298 Result link on the homepage.

  • The result PDF will open and you can check the lottery ticket numbers mentioned on the list.

  • Download the PDF from the website so that you can refer to it whenever needed.

