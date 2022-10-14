Kerala Lottery Result: Nirmal NR 298 Declared Today; Check First Prize Details

The Kerala Lottery Result for Nirmal NR 298 draw is officially declared today, on Friday, 14 October 2022. Participants of the Kerala Lottery today can view the result now on the official website. The live result is released on the website of the State Lottery Department - keralalotteries.com. One must go through the list of winning numbers carefully to see if they have secured any position. They must also check the consolation prize winner.

The complete Kerala Lottery Result for Nirmal NR 298 can be downloaded after 4 pm today, Friday, 14 October 2022. The website to download the complete result pdf is the same - keralalotteries.com. The rules of the Kerala Lotteries are stated on the website so participants must take a proper look at them. They should follow all the rules.