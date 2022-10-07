ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Lottery NIRMAL(NR-297) Result Today, 7 October 2022 - Prize Money Here

Kerala Lottery NIRMAL(NR-297) Result: Here's the list of prize money for 7 October 2022.

Saima Andrabi
Published
India
2 min read
Kerala Lottery NIRMAL(NR-297) Result Today, 7 October 2022 - Prize Money Here
The Kerala Lottery Result on Friday, 7 October 2022, for NIRMAL(NR-297) has been announced by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries on the official website – keralalotteries.com.

The live result of the NIRMAL(NR-297) will be available today from 3 pm onwards on the website of Kerala State Lotteries.

Participants can check all the important details like winning amounts, winning numbers, and other information. Once the live result is released, it will be followed by a PDF result copy which will be published on the website at 4 pm.

To claim the prize winnings, the winners of the NIRMAL(NR-297) lottery draw must submit their lottery tickets to the concerned authorities of the Kerala State Lottery Department within a period of one month from the results being announced.

Winners must remember that there is a deduction of 30 percent lottery tax and 10 percent agent lottery commission applicable to the prize money.

List of Prize Money for NIRMAL(NR-297) on Friday, 7 October 2022

Here's the prize money allotted for various winners of the NIRMAL(NR-297) on Friday, 7 October 2022:

  • First Prize: Rs 70,00,000

  • Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000

  • Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 1,000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 500

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 100

  • Cons Prize: Rs 8,000

Kerala Lottery NIRMAL(NR-297): Steps To Claim Prize Money on 7 October 2022

  • Visit the Kerala lottery website – keralalotteries.com.

  • On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section.

  • Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.

  • Click on the lottery/draw number for NIRMAL(NR-297) against the draw date – 07/10/2022.

  • Hit the view option.

  • A PDF copy will show up on your computer screen.

  • Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, winning amount, and other important details.

  • Download the PDF copy for future reference.

