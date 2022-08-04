Kerala Lottery Today: Karunya Plus KN 432 Result Declared; Check First Prize

The State Lottery Department of Kerala has declared the result of Kerala Lottery today Karunya Plus KN 432, on Thursday, 4 August 2022. Participants of the Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 432 draw should be alert today. They will find the Kerala Lottery Result on the official website, keralalotteries.com. After checking the live results, participants can download the complete lottery result PDF after 4 pm from the same website. They can also check updates from the State Lottery Department of Kerala.

The Kerala Lottery Today Karunya Plus KN 432 live results are released at 3 pm on 4 August 2022 on the website. The result PDF can be downloaded after 4 pm when all the winning numbers are out. Participants should check the Kerala Lottery Result carefully to see if they have won any prize amounts.