Kerala Lottery Sambad Sthree Sakthi SS 341 Result Declared Today: Check Details
Kerala Lottery Sambad Today: Download Sthree Sakthi SS 341 draw result PDF from keralalotteries.com.
The Kerala Lottery Sambad Sthree Sakthi SS 341 Result today, on Tuesday, 29 November 2022 is officially released. It is important to note that the Kerala lottery result is declared on the official website of the State Lottery Department - keralalotteries.com. Participants of the Sthree Sakthi SS 341 lottery draw today can download the result from the aforementioned website. The live result is released by the department at 3 pm for all interested participants.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala will release the complete result PDF after 4 pm on the official website - keralalotteries.com. Participants of the Kerala Lottery Sambad Sthree Sakthi SS 341 today, Tuesday, 29 November must stay alert and download the result PDF on time. They should also read the rules of the weekly lotteries. One should stay updated with the details.
As per the rules stated by the State Lottery Department of Kerala, winners of the weekly lotteries must submit their lottery tickets to the department within thirty days of the result declaration. The ones who will miss the deadline cannot claim the prize money later on.
All the rules and regulations of the Kerala lottery sambad are stated on the official website - keralalotteries.com. People can easily go to the website and check the details mentioned on the homepage.
Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 341: Prize Money for 29 November 2022
The Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 341 prize money for today, Tuesday, 29 November, is stated here for those who want to know:
First Prize: Rs 75,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 5000
Fourth Prize: Rs 2000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 200
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Participants of the lottery sambad are requested to go through the result carefully to see if they have secured any position.
Kerala Lottery Sambad Sthree Sakthi SS 341 Result: Steps to Download
Here are the steps to check the Kerala Lottery Sambad Sthree Sakthi SS 341 result online, on Tuesday:
Go to the official website of the Kerala State Lottery Department.
Click on the option that states Sthree Sakthi SS 341 result on the homepage of the official site.
Once you click on the active link, the PDF will display on your screen.
Check the list of winning numbers in the PDF carefully and verify with your ticket.
Download the lottery sambad result from the website and save a copy.
