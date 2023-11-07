Kerala Lottery Result Today: Sthree Sakthi SS 388 Prize Money on 7 November 2023

The Kerala State Lotteries Department holds Sthree Sakthi SS lottery draw every week on Tuesday. Kerala Lottery Result today for Sthree Sakthi SS 388 on 7 November 2023 has been announced on the official website, keralalotteryresult.net. A complete result PDF will be issued by the concerned officials after 4 pm, including all important details like winner names, prize money, and other information.

The winning amount rewarded to the first winner of Sthree Sakthi SS 388 is Rs 75,00,000. However, the winning amount varies among all winners. Kerala State Lotteries is a lottery initiative managed by the Kerala state government. It is the first of its type in India and was founded in 1967 under the Kerala government's lottery department. The draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram.